The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) take on the Utah Jazz (37-44) as double-digit, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.

Jazz vs. Lakers Odds & Info

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
  • Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Lakers -16.5 -

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Jazz Betting Records & Stats

  • The Jazz have hit the over in 48 of their 81 games with a set total (59.3%).
  • Utah has a 47-34-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Jazz have come away with 18 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
  • Utah has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +900.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Utah has a 10% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Jazz vs. Lakers Over/Under Stats

Lakers vs Jazz Total Facts
Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Lakers 0 0% 117.0 234.1 116.6 234.5 232.0
Jazz 0 0% 117.1 234.1 117.9 234.5 231.7

Additional Jazz Insights & Trends

  • Utah has gone 2-8 in its past 10 contests, with a 6-4 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Jazz have gone over the total in six of their last 10 outings.
  • Utah's winning percentage against the spread at home is .537 (22-19-0). On the road, it is .625 (25-15-0).
  • The Jazz score an average of 117.1 points per game, just 0.5 more points than the 116.6 the Lakers allow to opponents.
  • Utah is 34-10 against the spread and 32-12 overall when it scores more than 116.6 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Jazz vs. Lakers Betting Splits

Lakers and Jazz Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 16.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Lakers 41-40 0-0 43-38
Jazz 47-34 0-0 48-33

Jazz vs. Lakers Point Insights

Scoring Insights
Lakers Jazz
117.0
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
9
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
29-10
ATS Record Scoring AVG+
 34-10
31-8
Overall Record Scoring AVG+
 32-12
116.6
Points Allowed (PG)
 117.9
19
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
31-18
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-9
32-17
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.