Ochai Agbaji, Top Jazz Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - April 9
Crypto.com Arena is where the Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) and Utah Jazz (37-44) will match up on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET. Walker Kessler is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.
How to Watch Jazz vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Jazz's Last Game
The Jazz were victorious in their most recent game against the Nuggets, 118-114, on Saturday. Ochai Agbaji was their top scorer with 28 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ochai Agbaji
|28
|3
|3
|1
|0
|3
|Luka Samanic
|23
|8
|1
|2
|0
|3
|Kris Dunn
|19
|8
|14
|3
|1
|0
Jazz Players to Watch
- Kessler gets the Jazz 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.4 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in league).
- Agbaji gets the Jazz 7.9 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Kris Dunn gets the Jazz 12.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Simone Fontecchio gets the Jazz 6 points, 1.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Juan Toscano-Anderson gets the Jazz 3 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game. He also averages 0.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Talen Horton-Tucker
|17.3
|3.9
|5.4
|0.5
|0.2
|1.3
|Kris Dunn
|13.5
|4.3
|5.7
|0.9
|0.4
|0.5
|Kelly Olynyk
|10.9
|7.6
|4.5
|0.7
|0.1
|0.7
|Walker Kessler
|9.9
|6
|1.2
|0.2
|1.8
|0
|Ochai Agbaji
|14.6
|3
|2.2
|0.3
|0.7
|2.1
