The Seattle Mariners and Kolten Wong, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, battle Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Progressive Field

Zach Plesac TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .043 with four walks.

Once in seven games this year, Wong got a hit, but he had just one in that game.

He has not hit a home run in his seven games this year.

Wong has driven in a run in one game this season.

He has scored in three of seven games so far this year.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Guardians Pitching Rankings