Kris Dunn and his Utah Jazz teammates face off versus the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on April 8, Dunn posted 19 points, eight rebounds, 14 assists and three steals in a 118-114 win versus the Nuggets.

Let's look at Dunn's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Kris Dunn Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 19.5 12.6 13.5 Rebounds 6.5 4.3 4.3 Assists 9.5 5.5 5.7 PRA 35.5 22.4 23.5 PR -- 16.9 17.8 3PM 0.5 0.7 0.5



Kris Dunn Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, Kris Dunn has made five shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 3.1% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 0.7 threes per game, or 1.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dunn's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Jazz average the eighth-most possessions per game with 103.8.

Defensively, the Lakers are 19th in the NBA, allowing 116.6 points per contest.

Conceding 44.9 rebounds per game, the Lakers are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Lakers are ranked 15th in the NBA, allowing 25.6 per game.

The Lakers give up 12.6 made 3-pointers per game, 21st-ranked in the NBA.

Kris Dunn vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 27 10 4 4 0 0 1

