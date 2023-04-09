Jazz vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Lakers (42-39) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (37-44) as heavy, 16.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM.
Jazz vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, SportsNet LA, and SportsNet RM
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
Jazz vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Lakers 120 - Jazz 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Jazz (+ 16.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (231.5)
- The Jazz's .568 ATS win percentage (46-35-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Lakers' .494 mark (40-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Utah and its opponents do it more often (58% of the time) than Los Angeles and its opponents (51.9%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 19-27, while the Lakers are 19-11 as moneyline favorites.
Jazz Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Utah is sixth in the league offensively (117.1 points scored per game) and 24th on defense (117.9 points allowed).
- The Jazz are 11th in the NBA in assists (25.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23, the Jazz are seventh in the league in 3-point makes (13.4 per game) and 19th in 3-point percentage (35.4%).
- In 2022-23, Utah has taken 42.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 57.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 31.6% of Utah's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 68.4% have been 2-pointers.
