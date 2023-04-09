Sunday's contest features the Cleveland Guardians (5-4) and the Seattle Mariners (4-5) facing off at Progressive Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 9-6 victory for the Guardians according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on April 9.

The Mariners will look to George Kirby (0-1) against the Guardians and Zach Plesac.

Mariners vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
  • Where: Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio
  • How to Watch on TV: BSGL
Mariners vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Guardians 9, Mariners 8.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

  • The Mariners have entered the game as favorites six times this season and won twice.
  • Seattle has entered four games this season favored by -125 or more and are 1-3 in those contests.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
  • Seattle has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 37 (4.1 per game).
  • The Mariners' 3.18 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
April 3 Angels L 7-3 George Kirby vs Reid Detmers
April 4 Angels W 11-2 Luis Castillo vs José Suarez
April 5 Angels L 4-3 - vs -
April 7 @ Guardians W 5-3 Logan Gilbert vs Aaron Civale
April 8 @ Guardians W 3-2 Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
April 9 @ Guardians - George Kirby vs Zach Plesac
April 10 @ Cubs - Luis Castillo vs Drew Smyly
April 11 @ Cubs - Chris Flexen vs Hayden Wesneski
April 12 @ Cubs - Logan Gilbert vs Marcus Stroman
April 14 Rockies - Marco Gonzales vs Austin Gomber
April 15 Rockies - TBA vs TBA

