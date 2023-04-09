Jose Ramirez and the Cleveland Guardians play the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Progressive Field. George Kirby will be on the mound for Seattle, with first pitch at 1:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Guardians Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Progressive Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 0.8 home runs per game to rank 25th in baseball with seven total home runs.

Seattle's .382 slugging percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Mariners' .239 batting average ranks 21st in the majors.

Seattle has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.1 runs per game (37 total runs).

The Mariners are 24th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .300.

The Mariners strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 20th in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.18).

The Mariners average baseball's 14th-ranked WHIP (1.341).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Kirby (0-1) takes the mound for the Mariners to make his second start this season.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the right-hander threw 4 1/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/3/2023 Angels L 7-3 Home George Kirby Reid Detmers 4/4/2023 Angels W 11-2 Home Luis Castillo José Suarez 4/5/2023 Angels L 4-3 Home - - 4/7/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/8/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/9/2023 Guardians - Away George Kirby Zach Plesac 4/10/2023 Cubs - Away Luis Castillo Drew Smyly 4/11/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Hayden Wesneski 4/12/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman 4/14/2023 Rockies - Home Marco Gonzales Austin Gomber 4/15/2023 Rockies - Home - -

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.