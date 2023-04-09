Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:24 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Teoscar Hernandez, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Guardians.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .156 with a double, two home runs and a walk.
- Hernandez has had a base hit in four of nine games this season, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 5.6% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|2
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Guardians have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.05).
- Guardians pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (eight total, 0.9 per game).
- Plesac (0-0) takes the mound for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty threw one inning against the Oakland Athletics, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.