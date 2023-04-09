Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Guardians - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, take on Zach Plesac and the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Progressive Field
- Guardians Starter: Zach Plesac
- TV Channel: BSGL
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Murphy picked up a hit in 50.0% of his games last year (seven of 14), with multiple hits in three of them (21.4%).
- Appearing in 14 games last season, he hit one home run.
- Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last season.
- In 35.7% of his 14 games last season, he touched home plate (five times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (21.4%).
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.400
|AVG
|.222
|.526
|OBP
|.364
|.467
|SLG
|.444
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|4/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Guardians had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in MLB.
- The Guardians' 3.46 team ERA ranked sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians gave up 172 total home runs last season (1.1 per game) to rank 15th in baseball.
- Plesac (0-0) pitches for the Guardians to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander tossed one inning against the Oakland Athletics, allowing six earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
