A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 1-for-2 last time out, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Guardians.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate (2022)
- Pollock hit .245 with 26 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- Pollock had a hit 81 times last season in 138 games (58.7%), including 33 multi-hit games (23.9%).
- He went yard in 10.1% of his games in 2022 (14 of 138), including 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 29.0% of his games a season ago (40 of 138), Pollock plated a run. In 12 of those games (8.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in four contests.
- He scored in 50 of 138 games last season (36.2%), including scoring more than once in 7.2% of his games (10 times).
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|68
|GP
|62
|.247
|AVG
|.244
|.293
|OBP
|.291
|.409
|SLG
|.368
|22
|XBH
|19
|9
|HR
|5
|36
|RBI
|20
|47/17
|K/BB
|51/15
|1
|SB
|2
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|66
|42 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|39 (59.1%)
|17 (23.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|16 (24.2%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|26 (39.4%)
|9 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (7.6%)
|24 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|16 (24.2%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs had the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.01).
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in the league).
- Smyly (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
