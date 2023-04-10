Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Cal Raleigh (coming off going 1-for-5 with a home run and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Guardians.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is batting .242 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- This season, Raleigh has totaled at least one hit in six of nine games (66.7%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of nine games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Raleigh has driven in a run in four games this year (44.4%), including three games with more than one RBI (33.3%).
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|3
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.06).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow four home runs (0.5 per game), the fewest in the league.
- The Cubs will look to Smyly (0-1) in his second start this season.
- His most recent appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the left-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while giving up hits.
