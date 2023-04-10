After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Cooper Hummel and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Drew Smyly) at 7:40 PM ET on Monday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Guardians.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cooper Hummel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cooper Hummel At The Plate (2022)

Hummel hit .176 with eight doubles, three triples, three home runs and 23 walks.

Hummel picked up at least one hit 25 times last year in 66 games played (37.9%), including multiple hits on six occasions (9.1%).

Including the 66 games he played in last season, he went deep in three of them (4.5%), hitting a home run in 1.5% of his trips to the dish.

Hummel drove in a run in 19.7% of his games last season (13 of 66), with two or more RBIs in three of those contests (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.

In 25.8% of his 66 games last season, he scored (17 times). He had three games with multiple runs in 2022 (4.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 34 GP 26 .158 AVG .198 .266 OBP .283 .284 SLG .333 8 XBH 6 1 HR 2 8 RBI 9 36/14 K/BB 28/9 2 SB 2 Home Away 37 GP 29 13 (35.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (41.4%) 2 (5.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (13.8%) 9 (24.3%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (27.6%) 1 (2.7%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (6.9%) 6 (16.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (24.1%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)