J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
On Monday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is batting .212 with three doubles and five walks.
- In 40.0% of his 10 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
- He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
- Crawford has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|3
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.5 per game), the least in the league.
- Smyly (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
