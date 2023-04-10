On Monday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Guardians.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on J.P. Crawford? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

  • Crawford is batting .212 with three doubles and five walks.
  • In 40.0% of his 10 games this season, Crawford has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.
  • He has not homered in his 10 games this year.
  • Crawford has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
  • In three of 10 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
7 GP 3
3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%)
2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.9 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.06 team ERA that ranks 12th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up four home runs (0.5 per game), the least in the league.
  • Smyly (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second this season.
  • His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.