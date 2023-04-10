The Seattle Kraken will travel to face the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, April 10, with the Kraken victorious in four consecutive games.

Watch on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW as the Kraken look to defeat the Coyotes.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Kraken vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/6/2023 Kraken Coyotes 4-2 SEA 4/3/2023 Kraken Coyotes 8-1 SEA

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken have allowed 244 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.

The Kraken score the third-most goals in the NHL (283 total, 3.6 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 43 goals over that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 76 39 29 68 27 56 33.8% Vince Dunn 79 14 50 64 50 49 - Jordan Eberle 79 20 43 63 31 54 43.4% Matthew Beniers 77 23 33 56 46 54 42.4% Yanni Gourde 78 13 34 47 26 63 49.5%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes allow 3.6 goals per game (286 in total), 25th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 220 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.

In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players