How to Watch the Kraken vs. Coyotes Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:13 AM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Seattle Kraken will travel to face the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, April 10, with the Kraken victorious in four consecutive games.
Watch on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW as the Kraken look to defeat the Coyotes.
Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
Kraken vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/6/2023
|Kraken
|Coyotes
|4-2 SEA
|4/3/2023
|Kraken
|Coyotes
|8-1 SEA
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken have allowed 244 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.
- The Kraken score the third-most goals in the NHL (283 total, 3.6 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Kraken are 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Kraken have given up 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 43 goals over that stretch.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jared McCann
|76
|39
|29
|68
|27
|56
|33.8%
|Vince Dunn
|79
|14
|50
|64
|50
|49
|-
|Jordan Eberle
|79
|20
|43
|63
|31
|54
|43.4%
|Matthew Beniers
|77
|23
|33
|56
|46
|54
|42.4%
|Yanni Gourde
|78
|13
|34
|47
|26
|63
|49.5%
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes allow 3.6 goals per game (286 in total), 25th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' 220 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 27th in the NHL.
- In their past 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 1-7-2 to earn 45.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 4.4 goals per game (44 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 2.4 goals per game (24 total) during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|80
|37
|48
|85
|59
|56
|35.5%
|Nick Schmaltz
|61
|21
|35
|56
|54
|60
|39.8%
|Matias Maccelli
|62
|11
|37
|48
|44
|23
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|75
|24
|21
|45
|31
|31
|40.2%
|Barrett Hayton
|80
|19
|24
|43
|39
|34
|50.7%
