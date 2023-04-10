The Seattle Kraken (45-26-8, on a four-game winning streak) hit the road against the Arizona Coyotes (28-39-13) at Mullett Arena. The contest on Monday, April 10 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW.

The Kraken have gone 7-2-1 in the last 10 games, putting up 43 total goals (seven power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.2%). They have allowed 23 goals to their opponents.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a peek at which squad we predict will bring home the victory in Monday's action on the ice.

Kraken vs. Coyotes Predictions for Monday

Our projection model for this contest calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Coyotes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (-230)

Kraken (-230) Computer Predicted Total: 6.6

6.6 Computer Predicted Spread: Kraken (-0.7)

Kraken Splits and Trends

The Kraken (45-26-8 overall) have a 9-8-17 record in contests that have needed overtime.

Seattle has 36 points (16-7-4) in the 27 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the 10 games this season the Kraken recorded just one goal, they've finished 0-8-2 (two points).

Seattle has taken four points from the 12 games this season when it scored two goals (1-9-2 record).

The Kraken have scored at least three goals in 54 games (44-6-4, 92 points).

In the 30 games when Seattle has capitalized on a lone power-play goal, it has a 20-7-3 record (43 points).

In the 53 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Seattle is 32-17-4 (68 points).

The Kraken have been outshot by opponents in 23 games, going 11-9-3 to record 25 points.

Kraken Rank Kraken AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 4th 3.58 Goals Scored 2.75 27th 14th 3.09 Goals Allowed 3.58 24th 20th 30.5 Shots 25.8 32nd 2nd 27 Shots Allowed 35.2 30th 21st 19.6% Power Play % 19.5% 22nd 21st 76.2% Penalty Kill % 75.2% 26th

Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW

Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

