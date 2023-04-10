Kraken vs. Coyotes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (45-26-8) go on the road to play the Arizona Coyotes (28-39-13) at Mullett Arena on Monday, April 10 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW. The Kraken have won four straight games.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Game Info
- When: Monday, April 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZX, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Kraken (-240)
|Coyotes (+200)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 26 of their 37 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (70.3%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -240 or shorter, Seattle has a 6-1 record (winning 85.7% of its games).
- The Kraken have a 70.6% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Kraken vs. Coyotes Rankings
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|Coyotes Total (Rank)
|283 (3rd)
|Goals
|220 (27th)
|244 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|286 (25th)
|46 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|45 (22nd)
|54 (19th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|77 (32nd)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kraken with DraftKings.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle hit the over in four of its past 10 games.
- During their past 10 games, the Kraken's goals per game average is 1.1 higher than their season-long average.
- The Kraken's 283 goals this season make them the third-best scoring team in the league.
- The Kraken are ranked 13th in league play in goals against this season, having given up 244 total goals (3.1 per game).
- The team's goal differential is ninth-best in the league at +39.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.