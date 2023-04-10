(4-6) will play the (4-4) at Wrigley Field on Monday, April 10 at 7:40 PM ET. Currently stuck at 12 strikeouts, Luis Castillo will be looking to rack up his 200th strikeout of the season.

The Mariners are the favorite in this one, at -155, while the underdog Cubs have +130 odds to upset. A 9-run over/under is set in this game.

Mariners vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Drew Smyly - CHC (0-1, 11.57 ERA)

Mariners vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have won two of the seven games they've played as favorites this season.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -155 or shorter in only two games this season, which they split 1-1.

Seattle has a 60.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have split the two contests they have played as underdogs this season.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have assigned the Cubs this season with a +130 moneyline set for this game.

Mariners vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+135) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+210) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+200) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+175)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1800 9th 2nd Win AL West +350 - 2nd

