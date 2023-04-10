On Monday, Sam Haggerty (coming off going 0-for-0) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Guardians.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

Haggerty is hitting .167 with a walk.

Haggerty has had a hit in a game twice this season, in six games played, but it was a single hit each time.

In six games played this year, he has not homered.

Haggerty has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored in one of six games.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 1 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

