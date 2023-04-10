Teoscar Hernandez -- 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on April 10 at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-6 with a double and an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Guardians.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023

Monday, April 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .184 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

This year, Hernandez has recorded at least one hit in five of 10 games (50.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has homered in one of 10 games, and in 4.8% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 3 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings