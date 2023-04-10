Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 10
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Tom Murphy, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time in action, battle Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Guardians.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, April 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Murphy picked up a base hit in seven of 14 games last season (50.0%), with multiple hits in three of those contests (21.4%).
- He homered once out of 14 games a year ago, going deep in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last season.
- He crossed the plate in five of 14 games last season (35.7%), including scoring more than once in 21.4% of his games (three times).
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.400
|AVG
|.222
|.526
|OBP
|.364
|.467
|SLG
|.444
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|4/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Cubs had a collective 8.6 K/9 last season, which ranked 16th in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.01 team ERA ranked 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combined to surrender 207 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Smyly (0-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his second this season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the lefty threw 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers while allowing hits.
