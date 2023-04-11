A.J. Pollock Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-1 with an RBI last time out, battle Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Cubs.
A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
A.J. Pollock At The Plate
- Pollock is batting .200 with two home runs and three walks.
- Pollock has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.
- He has homered in one of six games, and in 10.5% of his plate appearances.
- Pollock has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.
A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|2
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (50.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.6 per game).
- The Cubs will look to Wesneski (0-0) in his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
