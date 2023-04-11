The Seattle Mariners and A.J. Pollock, who went 0-for-1 with an RBI last time out, battle Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

A.J. Pollock Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on A.J. Pollock? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

A.J. Pollock At The Plate

Pollock is batting .200 with two home runs and three walks.

Pollock has gotten a hit in two of six games this season, and had multiple hits in one of those games.

He has homered in one of six games, and in 10.5% of his plate appearances.

Pollock has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

In one game this year, he scored, and he had multiple runs in that game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

A.J. Pollock Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings