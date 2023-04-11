Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Cal Raleigh -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Chicago Cubs, with Hayden Wesneski on the hill, on April 11 at 7:40 PM ET.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .229 with three doubles, a home run and five walks.
- This year, Raleigh has totaled at least one hit in six of 10 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in one game this season.
- Raleigh has driven home a run in four games this season (40.0%), including more than one RBI in 30.0% of his games.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|4
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.6 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Wesneski (0-0) to make his second start of the season.
- His last time out was out of the bullpen on Monday when the righty tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
