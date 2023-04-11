J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford has three doubles and five walks while hitting .189.
- Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 36.4% of his games this season (four of 11), with more than one hit three times (27.3%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.
- Crawford has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.6 per game).
- Wesneski (0-0) starts for the Cubs, his second this season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
