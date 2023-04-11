On Tuesday, J.P. Crawford (coming off going 0-for-4) and the Seattle Mariners play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Hayden Wesneski. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has three doubles and five walks while hitting .189.

Crawford has gotten at least one hit in 36.4% of his games this season (four of 11), with more than one hit three times (27.3%).

He has not hit a home run in his 11 games this season.

Crawford has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In three of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings