After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Hayden Wesneski) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .300.

Kelenic is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Kelenic has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Kelenic has had an RBI in three games this year.

He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (75.0%)

