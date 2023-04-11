Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
After going 1-for-2 with a home run and an RBI in his last game, Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Hayden Wesneski) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his previous game against the Cubs.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has three doubles, a home run and two walks while hitting .300.
- Kelenic is batting .412 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- Kelenic has had a base hit in seven of nine games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has hit a long ball in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- Kelenic has had an RBI in three games this year.
- He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (75.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 3.78 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up five home runs (0.6 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
- Wesneski (0-0) pitches for the Cubs to make his second start of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Monday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
