The Seattle Mariners and Kolten Wong, who went 2-for-2 last time in action, take on Hayden Wesneski and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cubs.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Wrigley Field

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is batting .138 with four walks.

Wong has picked up a hit in three games this year (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

He has not hit a home run in his nine games this season.

Wong has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (33.3%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 4 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

