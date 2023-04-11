The Vegas Golden Knights will host the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, April 11, with the Kraken having won four consecutive games.

You can watch the Kraken-Golden Knights matchup on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW

Watch this game on Fubo! Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/25/2022 Golden Knights Kraken 4-2 SEA 10/15/2022 Kraken Golden Knights 5-2 VEG

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken's total of 244 goals given up (3.1 per game) is 13th in the NHL.

The Kraken are fourth in the league in scoring (283 goals, 3.6 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have gone 7-2-1 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 43 goals during that stretch.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 76 39 29 68 27 56 33.8% Vince Dunn 79 14 50 64 50 49 - Jordan Eberle 79 20 43 63 31 54 43.4% Matthew Beniers 77 23 33 56 46 54 42.4% Yanni Gourde 78 13 34 47 26 63 49.5%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

The Golden Knights rank 11th in goals against, conceding 223 total goals (2.8 per game) in NHL action.

The Golden Knights rank 14th in the NHL with 260 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In their last 10 matchups, the Golden Knights have gone 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have scored 33 goals over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players