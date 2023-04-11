The Vegas Golden Knights (49-22-9) host the Seattle Kraken (46-26-8, winners of five straight) at T-Mobile Arena. The matchup on Tuesday, April 11 begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info

When: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, SportsNet RM, and ROOT Sports NW Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-145) Kraken (+125) -

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Kraken Betting Insights

This season the Kraken have won 18 of the 40 games, or 45.0%, in which they've been an underdog.

Seattle has a record of 12-8 in games when sportsbooks have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by the Kraken, based on the moneyline, is 44.4%.

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Kraken Total (Rank) 260 (14th) Goals 287 (3rd) 223 (11th) Goals Allowed 245 (13th) 41 (25th) Power Play Goals 48 (20th) 44 (10th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 54 (19th)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Kraken with DraftKings.

Kraken Advanced Stats

In its past 10 games, Seattle has hit the over three times.

During the past 10 games, Kraken's games average 10 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.

The Kraken have the league's third-best scoring offense (287 total goals, 3.6 per game).

The Kraken have allowed 3.1 goals per game, 245 total, which ranks 13th among NHL teams.

They have a +42 goal differential, which is ninth-best in the league.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.