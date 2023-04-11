Hayden Wesneski and Chris Flexen are the scheduled starters when the Chicago Cubs and Seattle Mariners play on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 7:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 23rd in Major League Baseball with nine home runs.

Seattle ranks 21st in the majors with a .370 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners rank 24th in MLB with a .229 team batting average.

Seattle has scored 45 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .296 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Mariners rank 25th in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Seattle strikes out 8.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 19th in MLB.

Seattle has the fifth-best ERA (3.17) in the majors this season.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of 1.331 as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Flexen heads to the mound for the Mariners to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Los Angeles Angels, giving up two earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 4/5/2023 Angels L 4-3 Home - - 4/7/2023 Guardians W 5-3 Away Logan Gilbert Aaron Civale 4/8/2023 Guardians W 3-2 Away Marco Gonzales Cal Quantrill 4/9/2023 Guardians L 7-6 Away George Kirby Zach Plesac 4/10/2023 Cubs L 3-2 Away Luis Castillo Drew Smyly 4/11/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Hayden Wesneski 4/12/2023 Cubs - Away Logan Gilbert Marcus Stroman 4/14/2023 Rockies - Home Marco Gonzales Austin Gomber 4/15/2023 Rockies - Home George Kirby Ryan Feltner 4/16/2023 Rockies - Home Luis Castillo German Márquez 4/17/2023 Brewers - Home Chris Flexen Brandon Woodruff

