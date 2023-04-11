After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Hayden Wesneski) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski

Hayden Wesneski TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is hitting .190 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.

In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Hernandez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in one game this season.

Hernandez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (25.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (25.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings