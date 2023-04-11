Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:24 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Hayden Wesneski) at 7:40 PM ET on Tuesday.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Hayden Wesneski
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .190 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- In six of 11 games this year (54.5%), Hernandez has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (25.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.7 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Cubs' 3.78 team ERA ranks ninth across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.6 per game).
- The Cubs will send Wesneski (0-0) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Monday, when he threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
