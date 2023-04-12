Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh is hitting .250 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
- Raleigh has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 11 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.
- He has homered in one game this year.
- In 45.5% of his games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored at least once three times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|5
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-0) to make his third start of the season.
- The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
