After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is hitting .250 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Raleigh has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 11 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.
  • He has homered in one game this year.
  • In 45.5% of his games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored at least once three times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 5
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.80).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
  • The Cubs are sending Stroman (2-0) to make his third start of the season.
  • The righty last appeared in relief on Tuesday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
  • The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.