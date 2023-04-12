After going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh is hitting .250 with four doubles, a home run and five walks.

Raleigh has picked up a hit in 63.6% of his 11 games this season, with more than one hit in 27.3% of those games.

He has homered in one game this year.

In 45.5% of his games this season, Raleigh has picked up at least one RBI. In three of those games (27.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

He has scored at least once three times this year (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 5 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

