J.P. Crawford Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
J.P. Crawford -- 1-for-3 with a double in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
J.P. Crawford At The Plate
- Crawford is hitting .200 with four doubles and six walks.
- Crawford has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 12 games this season, with at least two hits in 25.0% of them.
- He has not gone deep in his 12 games this year.
- Crawford has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored in four of 12 games (33.3%), including multiple runs twice.
J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (20.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
- The Cubs will send Stroman (2-0) out to make his third start of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Tuesday when the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while allowing hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
