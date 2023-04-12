The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Jarred Kelenic At The Plate

Kelenic has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .333.

Kelenic is batting .444 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Kelenic has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

Kelenic has had an RBI in four games this season.

He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (80.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (80.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings