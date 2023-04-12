Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic, who went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI last time in action, battle Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Wednesday at 2:20 PM ET.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while hitting .333.
- Kelenic is batting .444 with two homers during his last outings and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In eight of 10 games this year (80.0%), Kelenic has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Kelenic has had an RBI in four games this season.
- He has scored in four games this season (40.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (80.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (80.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 9.5 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.80 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
- Stroman (2-0) takes the mound for the Cubs to make his third start of the season.
- His last time out came in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5).
