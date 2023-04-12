After going 0-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

  • Wong is hitting .118 with four walks.
  • Wong has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
  • Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 5
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
  • Stroman (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
