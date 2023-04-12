Kolten Wong Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Kolten Wong At The Plate
- Wong is hitting .118 with four walks.
- Wong has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.
- He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.
- Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|5
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cubs give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
- Stroman (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
- This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
