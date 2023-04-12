After going 0-for-5 with an RBI in his most recent game, Kolten Wong and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will hand the ball to Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Cubs.

Kolten Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Kolten Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .118 with four walks.

Wong has had a base hit in three of 10 games this year, and multiple hits once.

He has not hit a home run in his 10 games this year.

Wong has driven in a run in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in three games this season (30.0%), but has had no multi-run games.

Kolten Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 5 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings