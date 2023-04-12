Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Cubs - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:23 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- 1-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on April 12 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .191 with two doubles, two home runs and a walk.
- This year, Hernandez has posted at least one hit in seven of 12 games (58.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 12 games, and in 3.9% of his plate appearances.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in three games this year (25.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (20.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
- Stroman (2-0) starts for the Cubs, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Tuesday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while giving up hits.
- The 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.