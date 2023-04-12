After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Tommy La Stella and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

La Stella is hitting .077 with a double.

La Stella has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.

He has not homered in his six games this season.

La Stella has an RBI in one game this season.

He has scored a run in one of six games.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

