After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Tommy La Stella and the Seattle Mariners take on the Chicago Cubs (who will start Marcus Stroman) at 2:20 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Tommy La Stella Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tommy La Stella At The Plate

  • La Stella is hitting .077 with a double.
  • La Stella has gotten a hit once in six games this year, but has had no games with more than one.
  • He has not homered in his six games this season.
  • La Stella has an RBI in one game this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of six games.

Tommy La Stella Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 2
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 3.80 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.7 per game).
  • Stroman (2-0) gets the starting nod for the Cubs, his third of the season.
  • In his most recent time out -- in relief on Tuesday -- the right-hander tossed 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering hits.
  • This season, the 31-year-old ranks first in ERA (.00), 12th in WHIP (.917), and 14th in K/9 (10.5) among qualifying pitchers.
