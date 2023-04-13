The Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) will visit the Seattle Kraken (46-27-8) -- who've won three straight on home ice -- on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Kraken vs. Golden Knights Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 4/11/2023 Golden Knights Kraken 4-1 VEG 11/25/2022 Golden Knights Kraken 4-2 SEA 10/15/2022 Kraken Golden Knights 5-2 VEG

Kraken Stats & Trends

The Kraken allow 3.1 goals per game (249 in total), 14th in the NHL.

The Kraken are third in the NHL in scoring (288 goals, 3.6 per game).

In the past 10 games, the Kraken have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 23 goals (2.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 42 goals over that time.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jared McCann 78 40 30 70 28 56 33.3% Vince Dunn 80 14 50 64 52 49 - Jordan Eberle 81 20 43 63 32 54 44.2% Matthew Beniers 79 24 33 57 48 55 42.5% Yanni Gourde 80 14 34 48 27 65 49.5%

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are allowing 224 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 11th in league play.

The Golden Knights rank 14th in the league with 264 goals scored (3.3 per game).

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have secured 65.0% of the possible points with a 6-1-3 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Golden Knights have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 33 goals over that stretch.

Golden Knights Key Players