Kraken vs. Golden Knights: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:46 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Kraken (46-27-8), winners of three straight home games, host the Vegas Golden Knights (50-22-9) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Game Info
- When: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-120)
|Kraken (+100)
|-
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have won 18, or 43.9%, of the 41 games they have played while the underdog this season.
- Seattle has a record of 17-20 in games when oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +100 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 50.0% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Kraken vs. Golden Knights Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|264 (14th)
|Goals
|288 (3rd)
|224 (11th)
|Goals Allowed
|249 (14th)
|42 (25th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (20th)
|44 (10th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (20th)
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Three of Seattle's past 10 games have gone over the total.
- Over the last 10 games, Kraken's games average 9.9 goals, 0.5 goals higher than their season-long per-game average.
- The Kraken's 288 total goals (3.6 per game) are the third-most in the NHL.
- The Kraken's 249 total goals given up (3.1 per game) rank 14th in the NHL.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +39.
