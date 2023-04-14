On Friday, J.P. Crawford (on the back of going 1-for-3 with a double) and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cubs.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber

Austin Gomber TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has five doubles and seven walks while batting .209.

Crawford has gotten a hit in six of 13 games this year (46.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (23.1%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 13 games this season.

Crawford has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

In 38.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (23.1%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

