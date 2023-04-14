Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:27 PM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
On Friday, Jarred Kelenic (on the back of going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Cubs.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic has 13 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .351 with seven extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 13th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Kelenic is batting .500 with three homers during his last games and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- In 81.8% of his games this season (nine of 11), Kelenic has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (27.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has gone deep in three games this season (27.3%), homering in 7.3% of his chances at the plate.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in five games this year (45.5%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|6
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.9 K/9, the fifth-worst in MLB.
- The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.26).
- Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (18 total, 1.4 per game).
- Gomber (0-2) gets the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
