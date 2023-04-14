Mariners vs. Rockies Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:44 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (5-8) against the Colorado Rockies (5-8) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on April 14.
The Mariners will look to Marco Gonzales (1-0) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (0-2).
Mariners vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
Mariners vs. Rockies Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rockies
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.
- Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.
- The Mariners have been favorites in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.
- Seattle has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and won that game.
- The Mariners have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Seattle has scored 59 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 8
|@ Guardians
|W 3-2
|Marco Gonzales vs Cal Quantrill
|April 9
|@ Guardians
|L 7-6
|George Kirby vs Zach Plesac
|April 10
|@ Cubs
|L 3-2
|Luis Castillo vs Drew Smyly
|April 11
|@ Cubs
|L 14-9
|- vs Hayden Wesneski
|April 12
|@ Cubs
|W 5-2
|Logan Gilbert vs Marcus Stroman
|April 14
|Rockies
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Austin Gomber
|April 15
|Rockies
|-
|George Kirby vs Ryan Feltner
|April 16
|Rockies
|-
|Luis Castillo vs German Márquez
|April 17
|Brewers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Corbin Burnes
|April 18
|Brewers
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Eric Lauer
|April 19
|Brewers
|-
|Marco Gonzales vs Eric Lauer
