Friday's contest that pits the Seattle Mariners (5-8) against the Colorado Rockies (5-8) at T-Mobile Park should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Mariners. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET on April 14.

The Mariners will look to Marco Gonzales (1-0) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (0-2).

Mariners vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, April 14, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

Mariners vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Rockies

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

The Mariners have been favorites in nine games this season and won three (33.3%) of those contests.

Seattle has played as favorites of -175 or more once this season and won that game.

The Mariners have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Seattle has scored 59 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.93 team ERA that ranks ninth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule