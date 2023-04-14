Jarred Kelenic and the Seattle Mariners will look to get to Austin Gomber when he takes the mound for the Colorado Rockies on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The Rockies have been listed as +140 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Mariners (-165). The over/under is 8.5 runs for the contest.

Rep your team with officially licensed Marinersgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Rockies Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -165 +140 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 2-4.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Mariners' last 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners are 3-6 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 33.3% of those games).

Seattle has played as moneyline favorites of -165 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mariners have a 62.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 13 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Seattle, it has combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-5-1).

The Mariners have not had a spread set for an outing this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 2-5 3-3 2-2 3-5 4-5 1-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.