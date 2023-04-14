When the (5-8) play the (5-8) at T-Mobile Park on Friday, April 14 at 10:10 PM ET, Austin Gomber will be seeking his 200th strikeout of the season (he's currently sitting at 9).

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -175 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +145 moneyline odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 14, 2023

Friday, April 14, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Marco Gonzales - SEA (1-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Gomber - COL (0-2, 6.75 ERA)

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (-175) -- will win the contest. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to beat the Rockies with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $15.71.

There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Jarred Kelenic hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more.

Mariners vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites nine times this season and won three of those games.

The Mariners have played as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 63.6%.

The Mariners have a 2-4 record from the six games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Rockies have come away with three wins in the nine contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +145 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Rockies had a record of 1-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Colorado and its opponents are 5-5-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Mariners vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U A.J. Pollock 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+135) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+200) Ty France 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+825) 0.5 (+275)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +2200 12th 2nd Win AL West +400 - 2nd

