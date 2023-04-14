Sam Haggerty is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 14 against the Cubs) he went 0-for-2.

Sam Haggerty Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sam Haggerty? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Sam Haggerty At The Plate

  • Haggerty is batting .143 with a walk.
  • Haggerty has gotten a hit in two of seven games this season, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
  • Haggerty has not driven in a run this season.
  • He has scored a run in one of seven games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sam Haggerty Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 2
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.26).
  • Rockies pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (18 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Gomber (0-2) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.