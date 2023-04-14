On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.

Hernandez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer during his last games.

Hernandez has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).

In 13 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Hernandez has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

