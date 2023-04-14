Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Friday, Teoscar Hernandez (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Austin Gomber. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) against the Cubs.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .216 with two doubles, three home runs and a walk.
- Hernandez will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .273 with one homer during his last games.
- Hernandez has had a hit in eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), including multiple hits three times (23.1%).
- In 13 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Hernandez has driven in a run in four games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In three of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|6
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (33.3%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (50.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff ranks 26th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies' 5.26 team ERA ranks 24th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 18 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Gomber (0-2) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.