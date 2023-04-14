Tom Murphy Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cubs.
Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)
- Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
- Murphy got a hit in seven of 14 games a season ago, with multiple hits in three of those games.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 14 games last season, he hit one homer.
- Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.
- He came around to score five times in 14 games (35.7%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (21.4%).
Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|7
|.400
|AVG
|.222
|.526
|OBP
|.364
|.467
|SLG
|.444
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|1
|4/4
|K/BB
|9/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (11.1%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
- The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
- Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
- The Rockies are sending Gomber (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
