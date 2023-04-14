Tom Murphy is available when the Seattle Mariners take on Austin Gomber and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He is back in action for the first time since April 14, when he went 0-for-2 against the Cubs.

Tom Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rockies Starter: Austin Gomber
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Tom Murphy At The Plate (2022)

  • Murphy hit .303 with two doubles, a home run and eight walks.
  • Murphy got a hit in seven of 14 games a season ago, with multiple hits in three of those games.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 14 games last season, he hit one homer.
  • Murphy had an RBI in one of 14 games last year.
  • He came around to score five times in 14 games (35.7%) last season, including three occasions when he scored more than once (21.4%).

Tom Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
5 GP 7
.400 AVG .222
.526 OBP .364
.467 SLG .444
1 XBH 2
0 HR 1
0 RBI 1
4/4 K/BB 9/4
0 SB 0
Home Away
5 GP 9
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (11.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (11.1%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies had a collective 7.5 K/9 last season, the second-worst in the league.
  • The Rockies had the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.08).
  • Rockies pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (21st in the league).
  • The Rockies are sending Gomber (0-2) to the mound for his third start of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
