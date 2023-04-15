In Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers will be eyeing a win against Brooklyn Nets.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the 76ers vs. Nets matchup.

76ers vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

76ers vs. Nets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

76ers vs. Nets Betting Trends

The 76ers average 115.2 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 110.9 per outing (third in the NBA). They have a +354 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.3 points per game.

The Nets have a +70 scoring differential, putting up 113.4 points per game (19th in league) and allowing 112.5 (eighth in NBA).

The teams average 228.6 points per game combined, 14.1 more points than this game's total.

These teams surrender a combined 223.4 points per game, 8.9 more points than this matchup's total.

Philadelphia is 48-34-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has compiled a 42-39-1 ATS record so far this year.

76ers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Joel Embiid 33.5 -110 33.1 James Harden 20.5 -120 21.0 Tyrese Maxey 19.5 -110 20.3 Tobias Harris 13.5 +100 14.7 De'Anthony Melton 8.5 -105 10.1

