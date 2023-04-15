After going 0-for-3 in his last game, Cal Raleigh and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

  • Raleigh is batting .233 with four doubles, a home run and six walks.
  • Raleigh has picked up a hit in seven of 12 games this season, with multiple hits three times.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 12 games, and in 2.1% of his plate appearances.
  • Raleigh has driven home a run in five games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 25.0% of his games.
  • He has scored at least one run three times this year (25.0%), including one multi-run game.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 6
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (33.3%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in MLB with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Rockies have a 5.28 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Rockies rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (19 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Rockies will look to Feltner (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
