After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Cooper Hummel and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Cooper Hummel At The Plate

Hummel has a double and a walk while hitting .111.

Hummel has had a hit in a game twice this season, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.

He has not homered in his seven games this year.

Hummel has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.

Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

