Cooper Hummel Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his last game, Cooper Hummel and the Seattle Mariners face the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Cooper Hummel Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cooper Hummel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Cooper Hummel At The Plate
- Hummel has a double and a walk while hitting .111.
- Hummel has had a hit in a game twice this season, in seven games played, but it was a single hit each time.
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- Hummel has not driven in a run this season.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, but just a single run each time.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cooper Hummel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The Rockies pitching staff is 26th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rockies have the 26th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (5.28).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up 19 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Feltner (0-1) makes the start for the Rockies, his third of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.