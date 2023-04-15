After going 1-for-3 in his last game, J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners take on the Colorado Rockies (who will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner) at 9:40 PM ET on Saturday.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Ryan Feltner TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has five doubles and eight walks while hitting .217.

Crawford has picked up a hit in seven of 14 games this season, with multiple hits three times.

He has not homered in his 14 games this year.

Crawford has an RBI in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored in six games this year (42.9%), including three multi-run games (21.4%).

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 6 4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (50.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (16.7%)

