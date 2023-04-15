Jarred Kelenic Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Rockies - April 15
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 2:23 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Seattle Mariners and Jarred Kelenic battle Ryan Feltner and the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.
Jarred Kelenic Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, April 15, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Rockies Starter: Ryan Feltner
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Jarred Kelenic At The Plate
- Kelenic leads Seattle in total hits (15) this season while batting .366 with nine extra-base hits.
- He ranks 10th in batting average, 27th in on base percentage, and second in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Kelenic enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .444 with four homers.
- Kelenic has gotten at least one hit in 83.3% of his games this season (10 of 12), with more than one hit four times (33.3%).
- Looking at the 12 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (33.3%), and in 8.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Kelenic has driven in a run in six games this season (50.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Jarred Kelenic Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|4 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (100.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (83.3%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (83.3%)
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective eight K/9, the fifth-worst in the league.
- The Rockies' 5.28 team ERA ranks 26th across all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to surrender 19 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- The Rockies will send Feltner (0-1) to make his third start of the season.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Washington Nationals, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.
